Presented by FlightHub

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the travel sector. It not only impacts the products and services companies provide, but how they’re offered as well. Travelers benefit from improved customer service throughout their journey. Businesses increase operational efficiency. It’s the best of both worlds.

This in no way negates the need for genuine human interaction. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Customer-facing roles are as important as ever. The best companies invest in technology to help their employees provide top-notch service.

Steve Jobs once said, “Technology is nothing. What’s important is that you have faith in people, that they’re basically good and smart, and if you give them the tools, they’ll do wonderful things with them.”

In this article, FlightHub and JustFly weigh in on 6 technology trends that are changing how we travel.

1. The Internet of Things (IoT)

One of the major advantages of IoT is how it delivers connectivity across every smart device and machine. Businesses in the travel sphere are seeing its potential and want to take full advantage.

Examples of IoT in travel:

Smart airports

Personalized services during travel via smartphones

Information tailored to specific locations

Task automation at hotels and airports

Large-scale energy optimization

2. Augmented Reality (AR)

AR technology blends the real and digital worlds together from any smartphone and tablet, which is why hotels have adopted the use of AR to augment the appearance of the destinations they want customers to visit. Since more and more travelers are researching, planning, and booking travel on their devices, using AR is a natural progression.

Examples of AR in travel:

Interactive wall maps and room decor

Unlock hotel rooms with a digital key

Enhanced tourist destinations

Location-enabled push notifications

3. Virtual Reality (VR)

VR is already being used extensively in education and gaming, and travel companies have taken note. Many are taking strides to quickly implement VR to effectively give customers a glimpse into the experiences they hope to have.

Examples of VR in travel

See 360-degree images of accommodations Experience the entire booking process virtually Simulate visits to popular tourist destinations

4. Artificial intelligence (AI)

The possibilities for AI are endless, particularly in the travel sector. Machine learning and a variety of bots are already being used to automate tasks, boost efficiency, reduce costs, and of course, improve customer service.

Examples of AI in travel:

Travel bots that respond quickly when agents can’t Speech recognition Customer-facing AI robots Data analysis to learn traveler profiles

5. Wi-Fi connectivity:

Of course, internet and Wi-Fi connectivity are hardly new trends. However, there’s a growing consumer demand to stay connected in the air, on the water, and on the ground. They want to post their experiences, leave reviews, get important information and more, all in real time.

To keep up with demands, travel companies are investing heavily into stronger, faster and broader networks. This leads to more efficient businesses and better overall operational security.

How Wi-Fi connectivity affects travel:

Trips are booked via devices connected to Wi-Fi Free access to Wi-Fi is a factor when choosing hotels Wi-Fi hotspots spread throughout major international cities

6. Voice technology

According to Google, 72% of people with voice-activated devices use them daily — for example, Siri, Alexa, and Google Home. Travel industry companies are beginning to take advantage of the growing consumer comfort and familiarity with digital voice assistants.

Examples of voice technology in travel:

Control hotel room settings by speech Skip the front desk, get information from devices Book reservations and room service with voice commands

The travel world is evolving, and the technology innovation that powers this growth is showing no signs of slowing down. With travel companies like FlightHub and JustFly on board with the latest tech trends, businesses are performing better, and perhaps most importantly, customers are getting much improved service.

