Organizers for the yearly Game Developer’s Conference announced today that next year’s show will include a Game Funding & Investment Summit, a first for the event.

GDC 2020 will take place from March 16 to March 20 in San Francisco. The show is a major gathering of game developers from across the world, and it features panels hosted by creators on the game creation process. It also hosts an awards ceremony. Last year’s show drew over 28,000 attendees, and some of them often use the convenience of the gathering to make deals (or at least talk about them).

“The Game Funding & Investment Summit will feature speakers and panelists from the venture capital, angel/seed and project funding spaces, and the summit will equip attendees with the knowledge to raise funding and forge partnerships to build their companies and games, as well as tips and takeaways for active investors working within the games industry,” a press release from GDQ’s organizers notes.

A panel on seed funding may not sound as sexy as one on the creation of the latest triple-A game, but it could be a major help to studios in need of cash to help get their latest project.