In its first big move since being acquired by Playtika, Seriously said today it is launching Best Fiends Stars, a spinoff from its Best Fiends game with casual match-3 gameplay.

Best Fiends Stars is free to download and available on iOS and Android. It’s an indicator of how mobile game developers are going after more casual audiences, any way they can.

“Best Fiends STARS showcases Seriously’s unique approach to creativity,” said Andrew Stalbow, CEO of Seriously, in a statement. “We’ve only just started with Best Fiends and are building out something that can last for decades. This launch marks an important milestone as we continue to expand the Best Fiends universe.”

A twist on the thoughtful puzzle gameplay of the original Best Fiends game, Best Fiends Stars is a more casual experience that will appeal to current Best Fiends fans and new players alike, the company said.

The new match-three puzzle game has “explosive mechanics and chain reactions that makes it perfect for quick sessions” whether players are waiting for coffee, in the elevator, or bored at work. As part of Best Fiends Stars, players can team up with friends and compete in team events and tournaments to earn in-game rewards.

Image Credit: Seriously

“When designing Best Fiends Stars, we wanted to introduce a new style of casual gameplay and also incorporate all new characters and story from the world of Best Fiends that our fans have grown to love,” said Petri Järvilehto, chief creative officer at Seriously, in a statement. “You can pick up and play Best Fiends Stars anywhere, join a team with your friends, and become the star.”

In conjunction with the Best Fiends Stars launch, Seriously is tapping into their marketing expertise with the “Friends of Fiends” influencer campaign that features YouTubers, such as David Dobrik, RoseEllenDix, and Joey Graceffa. Seriously is also partnering with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. Aligned with the company’s giving back mentality, Seriously has partnered with many charities since the beginning, including Malaria No More, Oceana, and SpecialEffect.

Best Fiends Stars marks Seriously’s first mobile game launch post-Playtika acquisition. With the new game, Seriously continues to pursue the company’s vision of building out a mobile-first entertainment franchise that stems from a direct-to-consumer relationship.

With the Best Fiends brand at the center, Seriously is driving engagement and cross-promotion across games, original content, products, and more. To date, the Best Fiends games have been downloaded over 100 million times with 1.7 million daily active unique players. Seriously also reached more than $285 million in lifetime gross revenue across Best Fiends games.