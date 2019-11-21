Nintendo has revealed that Pokémon Sword and Shield have already sold a combined 6 million copies globally.

The titles came out for Switch on November 15. Nintendo notes that the latest Pokémon has become the Switch’s fast-selling game, beating Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s first week performance of 5 million copies sold.

This is also much better that the first week for the Pokémon Let’s Go titles that came out last years, which were remakes of the first games in the franchise. Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee sold a combined 3 million copies in its first week.

Sword and Shield are off to a strong start, even after complaints from some fans that the games are missing too many Pokémon and that the graphics aren’t up to snuff. We found the game fun and comforting.

The success of Sword and Shield should give Nintendo and Switch a big boost heading into the lucrative holiday season.