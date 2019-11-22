It’s time for a PC gaming gift guide to help you get through Black Friday 2019 and beyond. And this is easier than ever to put together because competition has led to a ton of great products. It’s a great time to build a PC.

Great gaming CPUs

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Price: $140

Where to buy: Newegg

The Ryzen 5 3400G is an excellent entry-level CPU. It includes AMD’s Vega graphics, so you don’t need a dedicated GPU. This makes an ideal chip for a media PC or building a PC for a family member. It runs on AMD’s older Zen+ architecture, but it still gets solid performance in gaming.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Price: $190

Where to buy: Newegg

The Ryzen 5 3600 is one of the best deals in all of PC hardware. It’s a 6-core and 12-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.6GHz. That gives it the speed for gaming and enough extra cores for the next-generation of games. It’s even solid for productivity.

Intel i9-9900K

Price: $490

Where to buy: Newegg

If you want the best gaming CPU, I’d still point you to Intel’s behemoth i9-9900K. It’s an 8-core and 16-thread CPU with a 3.6GHz clockspeed, but it can boost up to 5GHz on one core. You can even overclock many 9900K chips to run at 5GHz on all cores. Intel called it the best gaming CPU when it launched, and it is still earning that title.

Powerful GPUs

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC

Price: $170 (after $20 rebate)

Where to buy: Newegg

The RX500-series GPUs are still among the best choice for most people — at least until AMD launched the RX5500 series for desktop. At $170, this MSI RX 580 is an affordable way to get great 1080p60 performance across almost all modern games. And considering most people use a 1080p60 monitor, you don’t need anything more than this.

Radeon RX 5700XT

Price: $400

Where to buy: Newegg

If you do need more than 1080p60, though, AMD has a great option in the 5700XT. This is great if you have a 1440p monitor or a high-refresh-rate monitor.

Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

Price: $500

Where to buy: Best Buy

If you want to do some light 4K gaming or want to do 1440p with the option to use ray-tracing lighting features in select games, Nvidia is your only option. And the 2070 Super is the best bang-for-your-buck at any tier over 1080p60.

Low-latency memory

HyperX Predator Black 16GB CL17 3600MHz DDR4 RAM

Price: $173

Where to buy: Newegg

The HyperX Predator Black 3600MHz CL17 is great low-latency memory that works especially with recent AMD CPUs.

Affordable, speedy storage

Crucial MX500 1TB SSD

Price: $110

Where to buy: Crucial

The MX500 is one of the easiest recommendations on this list. It has great all around performance, but it’s especially great for gaming. And now a 1TB drive is down to an extraordinarily reasonable $110. That’s 11 cents per gigabyte. If I was building a PC for a family member or myself, the MX500 is absolutely the drive I would go with.

A 1440p144Hz HDR monitor

BenQ EX2780Q

Price: $600

Where to buy: BenQ

HDR monitors are finally common, and BenQ is going after that space with its newest displays. The EX2780Q is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

A FreeSync gaming TV

Samsung Q80R

Price: $1,300 (down from $1,700)

Where to buy: Best Buy

Using a TV with a PC was traditionally a bad experience, but Samsung has done a lot of work to change that. Its Q80R series of TVs support 4K, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and automatic game mode switching. It also has almost no input lag. I tested one with my gaming PC and consoles, and I loved it.

Gaming mouse and keyboards

Logitech G Pro X

Price: $150

Where to buy: Here

Logitech has spent the last few months updating its Logitech G Pro X gaming lineup of products. And that includes the excellent Pro X keyboard with swappable switches for complete customization.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Price: $130

Where to buy: Here

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is a trimmed down version of Razer’s excellent Huntsman. It features optical switches for instant actuation. Its small profile also makes it ideal for players that need a lot of room on a desktop for their mouse arm.

Razer Viper

Price: $80

Where to buy: Here

The Razer Viper is a great gaming mouse with a comfortable and super lightweight design. Like the Huntsman, it also has optical activation for its buttons. It’s going to make you feel more in control than ever.