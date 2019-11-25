Destiny 2 is relatively new on Steam, but the PC version of the online shooter is doing great on its new home. Valve revealed its list of the top 20 best-performing new game releases on its digital store front along with the top five free releases of the month, and Destiny 2 is on both lists.

Valve creates this list by taking data from each game’s performance after its first two weeks of availability. Valve also organizers the list in order of release date, so we don’t know which game made the most in revenue. Still, it offers an insight into which new titles are doing best on the platform.

Steam’s top 20 releases for October

Destiny 2

Indivisible

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Doraemon Story of Seasons

Mistover

Grid

Pine

We Were Together

Postal 4: No Regrets

Chernobylite

Disco Elysium

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

ArcheAge: Unchained

Autonauts

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition

WWE 2K20

Crossroads Inn

Richman10

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Steam’s top 5 free releases for October

Destiny 2

Breeders of the Nephelym: Alpha

Walking Zombie 2

Legend of Keepers: Prologue

War Selection

Destiny 2 has a happy home on Steam

Destiny 2 has been on Steam since September 17, but October 1 saw the release of both the premium expansion Shadowkeep and the free-to-play version of the game, New Light. That’s how Destiny 2 was able to make it onto both lists.

The online shooter first launched in 2017. At first, its PC home was on Battle.net. That’s because Activision Blizzard was publishing the game, but Bungie took over those publishing duties earlier this year. Now it’s the only studio responsible for Destiny 2, and it choose Steam as the new PC home for the game.

Wrestling and indies

WWE 2K20 was a buggy mess when it launched, but it still did well enough to find itself on the list. The annual wrestling series has a devoted following that could be picking up each year’s new installment no matter what.

It was also a good month for 2D indie games, including the latest in the Trine series, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince. Indivisible, a sidescroller platform-puzzler with beautiful 2D animation, also made it onto the list.

The list has a good mix of genres all around. You have the racing game Grid, a fantasy sim management title with Crossroads Inn, and JRPG love with Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. Steam has a giant a varied library, and it has attracted all sort of players.