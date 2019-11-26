Presented by Nutanix

Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is disrupting end user computing and virtual desktop infrastructure.

“End user computing is IT speak for the technology everyone uses to get work done on a daily basis,” says Ruben Spruijt, Senior Technologist Nutanix and former CTO at Frame. “End user computing is basically access to applications, and it has completely transformed how IT departments can manage the workforce they’re responsible for.”

This has been enabled by the explosion of options over the past 10 years — more devices, more apps, more systems, and cloud which has transformed how employees connect to the information and data they need to do their jobs. Work is no longer a place, but a secure workspace and a seamless, flawless, simplified user experience. Employees don’t want to know what’s under the hood; they just want their applications and services to work.

And across the world that overwhelmingly means using Windows applications to get work done. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology allows companies to deliver a Windows desktop and all its applications on any device, both managed and unmanaged (bring your own device, or BYOD). The delivery is centrally managed and secure, and all a worker needs is a machine with a browser and access to the cloud. It has changed the way people learn, work, and collaborate.

VDI also allows for endless on-demand resources with a pay-as-you-go model for the IT department, easily enables downsizing, and considerably cuts costs by dramatically reducing a company’s need to invest in desktop hardware. Employees are using their own devices both in the office and on the go, or companies can set up thin clients, which is any stripped-clean computer or tablet set up to simply access the cloud and the virtual desktop the end user requires.

That makes the end user’s experience “delightful,” on any device Sprujit says, when they have immediate access to any app or any IT setup an employee requires. For example, adding a second laptop to a set of devices, with access to the user’s central account and preferences, or adding Slack or any other kind of third-party app.

It’s managed in an automated fashion via bot, too; if an application requires management approval, the bot handles that behind the scenes and installs that piece of software as soon as clearance is granted.

“An employee can log in anywhere to access their desktop and applications,” he says. “Wherever they go, their apps and data follow them. Wherever they go, the experience is great.”

Shifting to VDI is a way to improve user experience, streamline and simplify IT management, as well as cut down the time and expense required to administer to a large user base. Switching should be a no-brainer, but Sprujit often sees resistance from decision makers.

“The biggest threat to innovation is internal politics, or a culture where change is resisted,” he says. “But organizations flourish when they embrace new ideas — and end user computing is a new way to get stuff done.”

And now is the time to innovate, he says.

“You can talk for ages, and you can write big reports, but sometimes you just have to stop talking and start doing,” he says. “Sometimes you just need to start, because the future is always in the making.”

