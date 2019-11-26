Candy Crush Soda Saga has earned $2 billion revenue since its launch in 2014, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

Soda Saga is the first sequel to King’s Candy Crush Saga, which released for mobile in 2012. Since Soda Saga, the franchise has had two more sequels: 2015’s Candy Crush Jelly Saga, and 2018’s Candy Crush Friends Saga. The series helped make King so big that Activision Blizzard bought the company in 2016 for $5.9 billion.

Candy Crush Soda Saga has made most of its money in the U.S., which has accounted for $1.1 billion of the $2 billion total.

Around the world, the game has over 410 million first-time installs. About 76% of those come from Google Play. Apple users, however, spend more than their Android counterparts. The average of iPhone user spends $9.37 on the game, compared to $3.24 per download on Android.