When No Man’s Sky Beyond launched in August of this year, it took the VR world by storm, and Hello Games has been toiling away at updates ever since. Now, the Synthesis Update is essentially a relaunch of the game as a whole.

According to an email from Hello Games head of publishing Tim Woodley, the No Man’s Sky Synthesis update includes nearly 300 bug fixes and feature updates. It’s essentially an amalgamation of several improvements and changes that just hadn’t made their way into a previous update round yet.

“The Synthesis Update is our eighth major free chapter since launch,” says Woodley. “It’s a stepping stone on the way to much larger plans, but contains a lot of features fans are hungry for.”

While we weren’t provided with the full No Man’s Sky Synthesis patch notes prior to the embargo lifting, they should be live here if you’re reading this. However, we did get a sneak peek at some of the biggest changes, according to Hello Games:

We’ve added some of our most requested smaller features. You can now upgrade your starship or salvage ships for parts. Players can own and customize multiple Multi-Tools and create multiple characters in the customizer to switch between.

We’ve matched up features across VR and non-VR, so VR players can now ride creatures and take photos, and non-VR players can drive vehicles in first person. As well as a host of VR specific improvements based on feedback from players.

We’ve streamlined, sped up and clarified lots of inventory and UI issues, including a whole new space map and a Personal Refiner you can use directly from your inventory.

There are new technologies and base parts — we’re excited to see what players do with these, especially with the Featured Bases we recently introduced to show off the best the community comes up with.

We’ve overhauled and optimised the terrain manipulator, with new visual effects and new ways to carve your mark in the landscape. As well as undo functionality and the ability to make a permanent stamp on the world with your edits.

And there are literally hundreds (297 in all!) of other bug fixes/small features/bits of polish that lift and bind the game together.

