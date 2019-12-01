Solaris offers arena-style futuristic online shootouts. The game’s environment itself is a virtual environment in which athletes take up arms. In fact, if you shoot the walls in the game you’ll see a glitch-like effect to remind you that you’re in a simulation. Interestingly, Shabestari also teases the game’s AR interface, which uses your suit’s visor to project virtual images and information to help you in combat.

We’re also excited to see the game’s weapons. First Contact is taking its learnings from Firewall, a game that prided itself on weapon handling, and applying them to a series of sci-fi guns. Shabestari says that guns will give you visual feedback on when they’re ready to fire. You’ll also discover new weapons to pick up in the middle of combat, a little like a classic arena shooter such as Quake.

Finally, Shabestari confirms that the game will be launching with dedicated server support and will see post-launch support, too.

Solaris: Offworld Combat will be launching first on Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest sometime next year. Make sure to tune into our Holiday VR Showcase for more VR reveals.