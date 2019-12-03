Owlcat Games put out a good adaption of one of tabletop gaming’s most complex role-playing systems with Pathfinder: Kingmaker in 2018, selling what it says were “hundreds of thousands” of copies. And it’s released a bunch of updates ever since, working to make it a better experience while working on a new, unannounced game.

And acquiring new funding. Today, Owlcat announces that it has raised $1 million from GEM Capital. The Moscow-based studio plans to use it to help make a new game. It’s also received an undisclosed amount from My.Games, a gaming subsidiary of the Russian internet company Mail.Ru.

A spokesperson confirmed the funds will go toward financing a project that Owlcat is self-publishing. Deep Silver published Kingmaker. Signs point to another RPG, since this team’s expertise lies in making such games. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s another Pathfinder game, considering the first did well.

The deal shows faith in Owlcat’s capability to make more RPGs, the strength of the Pathfinder license in the market, and players’ desire for more RPGs. This year alone, we’ve seen a number of Double-A or indie Western-style RPGs make either debut (The Outer Worlds, Greedfall, Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror, Steamworld Quest) or receive ports to other platforms (Baldur’s Gate/Planescape/Icewind Dale and Divinity: Original Sin II).

“We have already moved to our new headquarters, where we are actively making ourselves a new home right now. There’s a lot of work to be done but we’re confident we can pull it off with support from MRGV and GEM Capital,” said Owlcat studio head Oleg Shpilchevsky in a canned statement.