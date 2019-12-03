Atlus announced today that Persona 5 Royal will be coming to PlayStation 4 in the U.S. on March 31.

This expanded version of the hit Japanese role-playing game includes a new playable character and other extra content. The original version of Persona 5 first came out in Japan in 2016, with the U.S. release following in 2017. The game has sold over 3.2 million copies, an impressive number for a non-Final Fantasy JRPG. The whole genre has been having a nice resurgence thanks to games like Persona 5 and Dragon Quest XI.

The Persona franchise has been growing in popularity in the U.S. with each new installment since the 2007 launch of Persona 3 for PlayStation 2. The franchise, which spun off from the larger Megami Tensei series, now includes fighting games, rhythm games, anime, and more.

Persona 5 Royal came out in Japan on October 31. It is not unusual for entries in the Persona series to have months separating the Japanese and international releases.

Fans of fancy collector’s sets may be interested in the Phantom Thieves Edition of the Royal, which includes a replica Joker mask (the hero from the game, not the stairs-dancing villain), a soundtrack, art book, and steel case box. It costs $90.

Persona 5 Royal will be a PlayStation exclusive, just like the original release. This is despite Joker coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch as the first character in its fighter’s pass, an announcement that garnered a lot of excitement from Nintendo and Persona fans. Sadly that has not yet evolved into a Persona 5 port for Switch.