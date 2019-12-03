Atlus has released new sales numbers for Persona 5, revealing that the Japanese role-playing game has sold over 3.2 million copies.

Persona 5 came out in September 2016 in Japan and in April 2017 in other markets, including the U.S. and Europe. Sales for the entire Persona series, which started in 1996, now stand at 11.1 million.

An updated version of Persona 5, called Persona 5: Royal, came out in Japan on October 31. It is coming to other markets during the second quarter of 2020.

As of August, sales for Persona 5 were at 2.7 million, so the release of Royal in Japan helped give the number a boost. It should go up even more when Royal is out in other countries.

Persona 5 and Royal are only available on PlayStation platforms. Persona 5’s hero, Joker, has become a playable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Switch, but the actual game is not coming to the platform yet.