Recent rumors claim that Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 3 Remake for 2020. And now, that rumor seems confirmed by some new artwork that just appeared on Sony’s PlayStation Network. The leaked images are the cover art for the various versions of a new Resident Evil 3. Data-tracking site Gamstat, which automatically captures everything uploaded to PSN, posted the artwork during the night.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is likely real, and we should get an official reveal soon. The Game Awards are streaming December 12, and that seems like a possible venue for Capcom to make the announcement. All of this tracks with various reports that claim the game is in production. YouTube channel Spawn Wave and Kotaku have separate sources to back that up.

And now, the artwork on the PSN service is making those rumors more difficult to refute. The cover art say Resident Evil 3 or Biohazard RE:3 for the Japanese version. Each of the cover variants feature the Nemesis enemy that constantly chases players throughout the adventure. And certain versions of the cover show off new character models for heroes Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira. I’ve reached out to Capcom for a comment. I’ll update this story with any response from the company.

In the meantime, check out the images for yourself:

Resident Evil 3 Remake seems inevitable

Even without the leaks and rumors, a Resident Evil 3 Remake seems inevitable. In its annual financial report to investors, the publisher revealed that it has plans for games just like this.

“[Capcom plans to] promote utilization of dormant IP and remakes,” reads the report.

And even if Capcom didn’t make that strategy explicit, it still makes sense. Resident Evil 2 Remake launched in January, and it was a critical and commercial success. Fans and reviewers praised it for capturing the spirit of the 1998 PlayStation original while simultaneously updating it to look and feel like a modern action adventure.

Resident Evil 2 Remake has gone on to sell 4.2 million copies, according to Capcom’s annual financial report from October. And now Capcom wants to keep that momentum going. And Resident Evil 3 is likely a big part of that.