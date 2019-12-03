NIS America revealed today to GameSpot that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is coming to Switch next spring.

Trails of Cold Steel III is the third part of a four-game series. It came out for PlayStation 4 in the U.S. on October 22. Trails of Cold Steel IV, the last part of the story, came out in Japan in 2018.

The Legend of Heroes series of Japanese role-playing games has been going on since 1989, although many of its installments never reached the U.S.. The series gained some traction in the country when The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky came out in 2011. The JRPG genre has been growing in general thanks to games like these and other hits like Persona 5 and Dragon Quest XI, along with a new audience of PC gamers discovering JRPGs on places like Steam.

This is the first Legend of Heroes game coming to Switch. Sadly, that means that the first two Trails of Cold Steel titles aren’t on the platform, so if you want the full story, you’ll have to start the series on a non-Switch platform.

Trails of Cold Steel III is still missing from PC, despite the first two being available through Steam.