Google Fiber, the division of Google parent company Alphabet that provides fiber-to-the-premises service in the U.S., will no longer sell 100Mbps broadband plans to new customers. In a blog post this morning, Fiber announced that it’ll only offer gigabit (1,000Mbps) plans going forward in all regions where it’s launched to date.

The gigabit plan’s pricing — $70 per month — won’t change. And starting tomorrow, Fiber will roll out a partnership with YouTube that’ll let customers sign up for YouTube TV at the same time they sign up for Google Fiber.

“Seven years later, we’ve seen a huge shift, not only in Internet speeds, but also in how we use the internet,” Fiber wrote. “With increasingly connected homes and ever-improving technologies, speed is more important than any time in our history — and becoming more important every day. And with our fiber networks, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver it.”

By way of background, Google Fiber was first introduced to the Kansas City metropolitan area, including twenty Kansas City area suburbs within the first three years. It later expanded to Austin, Texas and Provo, Utah in April 2013, and subsequently to Atlanta, Charlotte, the Triangle, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and San Antonio in 2014 and 2015.

Google Fiber’s 100Mbps plan — Fiber 100 Internet — started at $50 per month and didn’t include free Google Drive storage, unlike the gigabit plan. Additionally, it didn’t offer an optional TV bundle or the hardware bundled with pricier plans, namely a TV box and an eight-tuner DVR.

Google Fiber currently offers free internet connectivity in each of its markets to select affordable housing properties. We’ve reached out to Google to see whether this will change, and we’ll update this post once we hear back.