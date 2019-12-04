Logitech said it will donate the proceeds of sales for its new Pixel pink wireless gaming mouse to gaming charities. The money will go to three charitable organizations that were instrumental in helping Logitech design its latest product for the disabled.

The charities that will receive the proceeds are AbleGamers, the Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai, and SpecialEffect.

Logitech G, the gaming brand of Logitech, announced last week that it had created the Adaptive Gaming Kit, a $99 kit that provides buttons and other peripherals which work with Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, which was designed for people with disabilities. Logitech is making the announcement on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities — a day that promotes the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

The company is releasing Logitech G’s Pixel, a limited edition, pink Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse. This is the first offering in a new line of limited edition colors that Logitech will bring to market, with a new color released each month.

Available for $150 on www.logitechg.com, the profits from the sales of Pixel will go to the three charities, which are dedicated to helping millions of people around the world with accessibility needs. Those charities helped Logitech design the Adaptive Gaming Kit, which makes it easier to use the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

“Our goal is to put fun and inclusion into the lives of gamers with accessibility needs,” the company said. “Through the development of products and contributing where we can, we are looking to do our part to level the playing field, bringing families and friends together and having a positive impact on the lives of gamers everywhere.”