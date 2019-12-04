Twitch is announcing a new set of features and tools for its Creator Dashboard. That’s a big deal, since the livestreaming platform has more than 3 million creators, or people who livestream. And the easy way to boost that number is to make better tools that make it easier to become a streamer.

While 3 million sounds like a lot of streamers, it’s a relatively small part of Twitch’s overall reach. More than 100 million people spectate on Twitch, watching everything from cooking shows to gameplay videos.

The new Creator Dashboard includes:

: Previously known as the Live Dashboard, the new Stream Manager allows users to easily drag-and-drop, pop-out, and/or resize their stream set up and view their live stats at a glance. Quick Actions : Allows users to perform important actions with a single click, including clipping, running an ad, emote only chat, and more.

: Allows users to perform important actions with a single click, including clipping, running an ad, emote only chat, and more. Creator Updates : A brand new, dedicated space for users to learn about important product updates and feature changes.

: A brand new, dedicated space for users to learn about important product updates and feature changes. Assistant: Currently for new streamers only, the Assistant provides learning tools & resources to further streamers’ paths to becoming an Affiliate.

“As part of our ongoing mission to listen, learn, and build the tools that will help Creators grow, connect, and thrive on Twitch — we’re excited to announce a full overhaul of the Creator Dashboard,” Twitch said. “Updates include a shiny, customizable new design to fit your streaming needs, plus a handful of other powerful features and tools that we’re so excited for you to stream with.”