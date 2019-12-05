Gosu.ai, the AI-driven video game coach, unveiled its plans for a desktop voice assistant that proactively offers strategy, tactics, and feedback to gamers as they play League of Legends.

Previously, Gosu.ai’s virtual assistant used machine learning to offer detailed post-match analysis with recommendations regarding training matches, weapons and strategies. The desktop assistant, now with emotive voice and chat features, uses the same sophisticated machine learning to offer such advice in real-time.

It is currently in open beta and will be developed further with the help of community feedback. The Vilnius, Lithuania-based startup was founded by Alisa Chumachenko, the founder of Game Insight.

The assistant predicts questions based on context and proactively provides tips and strategies in-game. The tips — like what items to buy or what abilities to learn — are often familiar, but it’s not easy to recall them and use them during speedy game sessions.

Image Credit: Gosu.ai

Gosu.ai’s voice assistant changes that. It’s seamless training and far more appealing than traditional methods, the company said. Educational videos last thirty minutes, guides contain tens of thousands of symbols, and the number of potential item and skill builds for all champions is huge.

But Gosu.ai said its voice assistant makes this information available during gameplay at the right moments, and it is tailored to an individual gamer’s data. The company said the assistant is friendly and entertaining, but it sounds fairly robotic to me in the video.

The assistant knows users’ data, assigns tasks, congratulates achievements, and offers motivation, in addition to telling the gamer how to progress and what abilities to learn and use.

“Most people start playing a videogame with the help and guidance of a friend, who explains the concept and strategy from the get-go and remains a sounding board as you progress,” Chumachenko, in a statement. “With the addition of this feature, that friend is now AI. Chatting with our desktop assistant is natural and fun, and results in far more sophisticated and proactive advice, particularly since it’s based off real-time user behavior.”

The desktop assistant will be customizable based on humor, age, and style — such as whether you want more of a buddy or a coach. In the near future, more personal customization, live voice-chat, pre-match analysis, a party-finder feature, a news feed, and cheat and smurf detection will all be added to the assistant.