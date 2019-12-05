Blizzard Entertainment announced today that Hearthstone‘s next solo adventure will be Galakrond’s Awakening, and it’ll be coming in January.

We don’t know much about the adventure, but Blizzard is noting that it will help players collect 35 new cards. Galakrond’s Awakening is connected with the Descent of Dragons expansion, which is launching on December 10. It is the third and final set of the year.

Every expansion this year has had a solo adventure launch shortly after the release of the set. These adventures have players starting with a small deck while fighting computer-controlled opponents, with each victory giving them a chance to grow and strengthen their deck.

Blizzard also revealed that Hearthstone’s in-game store will be getting a redesign that will start rolling out on December 9. It will offer a consolidated and more convenient place to buy card packs, bundles, and heroes. Tyrande will be offered as a free Priest hero to anyone who visits the new shop, while Sylvanas Windrunner will be offered as a new Hunter hero for $10.

One of the game’s big mechanics is also getting an update. Echo lets you replay a card as many time a turn as you can afford, but some other cards could make those Echo duplicates cost 0 mana. Blizzard is going to make it that Echo copies can no longer cost less than 1 mana. This change is targeting an interaction with the minion SN1P-SN4P in Wild, so this change should make that mode a more balanced environment.