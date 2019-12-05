Kongregate, a cross-platform game publisher that is part of Modern Times Group (MTG), has acquired Surviv.io, the top-down battle royale game for both web and mobile.

The deal follows the recent acquisition and integration of the Bit Heroes game by Kongregate earlier this year.

“Surviv.io marks our second acquisition in which we have acquired the game, the IP, and taken over operations,” said Patrick Moran, general manager of the live operations studio at Kongregate, in a statement. “In 2020, we will continue this strategy of acquiring titles with strong organic communities and lasting power. This allows developers to focus their time and attention on their next hit title, and ensures their community is supported for years into the future.”

Surviv.io was developed by Justin Kim and Nick Clark. Their design philosophy was to develop a game that allowed the player to enter a game as fast as possible by minimizing the time in between matches. The game is regularly updated with new items and maps, and occasionally hosts limited-time events with special gameplay modes featuring exclusive weapons and cosmetics.

“Nick and I are proud of everything we’ve done with Surviv.io as a two-man squad,” said Surviv.io’s Kim, in a statement. “We are excited to have Kongregate’s team create new features and expand the player experience over the years to come.”

Since November 2017, Surviv.io has attracted and retained tens of millions of battle royale fans. With the purchase, Kongregate will invest in the game’s features, especially on mobile, to create the best possible battle royale experience for players.

Jan Steglich, director of gaming investments of MTG said in a statement, “With the acquisition of Surviv.io, Kongregate and MTG are proving their commitment to marrying promising indie titles with Kongregate’s publishing capabilities, specifically its best-in-class live operations, monetization and user acquisition. We are excited to add Surviv.io to the Kongregate first party portfolio and are looking forward to accelerating our ‘buy and build’ strategy in the near future by adding even more titles to the four acquisitions made to date.”

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Game developers who would like to consider selling their games to Kongregate should reach out to acquisitions@kongregate.com.