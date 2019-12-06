Developers using the Epic Games Store now have more options for processing payments. Epic told developers this week that they can set up alternative systems for taking in-app purchases. This should help studios that want to make games that appeal to people in countries that do not use credit cards.

“We support developers’ right to choose among the best stores, in-app payment processors, online services, and engines,” Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney said in a statement provided to GamesBeat. “And to mix and match those components as they wish.”

Up until this point, Epic Games Store releases had to use Epic’s payment services. But now, if a developer is willing to do the work to implement a third-party processor, they can bring in a company like Xsolla. This is crucial because Xsolla has already done the work to get payments up and running in 200 countries and across 130 different currencies.

Most importantly, however, is that Epic won’t take a cut of any payments made through those third-party services.

This goes a long way toward solving one of the potential issues that developers could face when they choose Epic over Valve’s Steam store. Valve has spent a lot of time and money getting payments working throughout the world. Epic has not. Now, through the use of something like Xsolla, games can generate revenue in far more countries even when on Epic.

Again, studios will have to do the work to add external payments to their games. That’s likely a bit more friction than going with Steam. But Epic only takes 12% of upfront sales, where Steam takes 30% (and then less once games reach certain revenue milestones). So doing that work may be worth it for some studios in the end.