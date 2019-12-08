Location-based VR company Dreamscape Immersive is now offering a new experience that ties into DreamWorks’ How To Train Your Dragon film series. The project, titled Dragons: Flight Academy, will see you flying on the back of a dragon in VR with up to eight others.

The experience is available to book now up until the beginning of January for $20.

Dreamscape says Dragons: Flight Academy will last approximately 35 minutes, however, this does include check-in and gearing up and down. Dragons: Flight Academy is one of several “adventures” at Dreamscape locations. The company also announced a Men In Black experience recently but there aren’t any ticketing details yet. We’ve tried out several of Dreamscape’s experiences, including The Blu: Deep Rescue, and left very impressed.

Dreamscape has two locations – the first at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, and a newer location at NorthPark Center in Dallas. They typically use a combination of well-executed haptic effects combined with walk-around freedom to impress visitors.

