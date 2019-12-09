Esports events organizer Dreamhack is celebrating its 25th anniversary today by announcing its schedule for 2020, which includes 11 festivals across the globe.

Dreamhack is a giant force in the esports world, holding more large-scale festivals than competitors like ESL. Dreamhack’s events in 2018 attracted 350,000 visitors and gave out over $5.5 million in prize money. A Dreamhack festival is a three-day event that holds competitions for multiple games, including Counter-Strike: GO, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken 7, and Fortnite. The festivals host tournaments for pros and amateurs, and they also include massive LAN parties.

“Next year’s festival lineup is very exciting and we can’t wait to show everybody what we have planned at these 11 stops spread across three continents and seven countries,” Dreamhack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Fueled by the 25th anniversary, next year is sure to be one for the history books.”

The schedule looks like this: