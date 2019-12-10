11 Bit announced two new games that it will publish in 2020, Vitriol from Fool’s Theory and a new title from Moonlighter developer Digital Sun Games.

11 Bit is based in Warsaw, Poland. It also published Moonlighter, along with this year’s Children of Morta. The company also develops its own games, including the 2018 city-building game Frostpunk.

“Our job is to hand-pick true gems and put our best efforts in with the development teams to help make them shine,” said Pawel Feldman, 11 Bit Studios publishing director, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We believe in boosting unique projects and using all the marketing magic we have to see them succeed.”

Vitriol is actually the code name for Fool’s Theory’s new game, a studio that also made the stealth game Seven: The Days Long Gone. It is describing Vitriol as a “meaningful RPG.” Seven: The Days Long Gone is not revealing anything about its new project yet.