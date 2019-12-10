Nintendo closed its latest indies showcasing by announcing Axiom Verge 2, which is coming to Switch in fall 2020.

The first Axiom Verge came out back in 2015. It is a Metroidvania, meaning it’s a 2D game with an emphasis on exploration. Axiom Verge earned praise for its Super Metroid inspirations and beautiful pixel art. The sequel looks to keep both of those traits going.

Thomas Happ, who made Axiom Verge, introduced the sequel before Nintendo showed its trailer. He has been working on the project for four years. Happ had worked on games like the NFL Street and Tiger Woods series.

The first Axiom Verge was out for multiple platforms. The sequel is only announced for Switch so far.