If you’ve ever wondered which keywords are among the most popular on Pinterest, you’re in luck. The tech giant today announced the launch of Pinterest Trends, a new feature that that reveals the most popular search keywords within the year. Much like Google Trends and Bing’s Keyword Research Tool, Trends is publicly available and spotlights terms that peaked over the past 12 months, using algorithmic data to sort by volume.

Pinterest also revealed that its platform now has 320 million monthly active users, who have collectively pinned 200 billion items across 4 billion boards to date. (That’s up from 300 million people in August 2019, when Pinterest last updated the metric, and up from 200 billion pins as of May 2019.) According to the company, those users combined perform over 2 billion searches roughly every four weeks.

Pinterest Trends — which is available starting today on desktop in the U.S., ahead of a global rollout — squarely targets brands seeking to glean insights into purchasing behaviors on Pinterest, which might inform budgets on marketing campaigns during various planning stages. Pinterest notes in a forthcoming blog post that it could validate assumptions about emerging trends and refine search queries with the aid of auto-complete suggestions, as well as help advertisers identify keywords to include or avoid while planning media campaigns.

“Because people come to Pinterest to save ideas and plan for the future, we can understand unique and emerging tastes, preferences, and interests that have powered our algorithm over the years, and are now available for brands to learn more from,” asserts Pinterest. “Trends [can be used] to see inside search behaviors on Pinterest and apply it to brand and campaign decisions, or get a feel for the latest on Pinterest.”

One brand with early access to Pinterest Trends — grocery chain Albertsons — tapped Trends to better understand holiday food and beverage trends. Using the data it compiled, it developed a campaign aimed at driving in-store sales for private label brands including pumpkin alcohol drinks, Friendsgiving party ideas, holiday grazing tables, and Christmas desserts.

Pinterest Trends’ debut coincides with the release of Pinterest 100, a report that anticipates the top emerging trends in the year ahead. The first edition is available today, with the subsequent to follow in 2020 and annually thereafter.

It also follows on the heels of dedicated shopping recommendations in the Pinterest home feed, specifically browsable catalogs and personalized carousel-style hubs. Those arrived after expanded product buying and selling capabilities like Catalogs, which let merchants convert their entire inventory into shoppable Pins, and after revamped product suggestions that serve results resembling users’ Pins based on available inventory from merchant partners.

Pinterest has increasingly pivoted its attention toward brands following its initial public offering (IPO) in April, and it’s not hard to see why. According to estimates, 59% of millennials have discovered products on Pinterest, putting the platform on par with Instagram, and Oracle Data Cloud surveys reveal that Pinterest users spend 29% more while shopping than non-users. Moreover, Pinterest reports that 90% of weekly users turn to the platform to make purchasing decisions, 55% look specifically for products, and 78% say content from brands on Pinterest is “useful.”

To this end, Pinterest last July introduced new features for creators and brands to make reaching viewers easier, including an improved uploading tool, a refreshed gallery tab, a lifetime analytics metric, and Pin scheduling functionality. In September, it launched a new API intended to help brands find and keep track of influencers, with metrics like unique viewers, impressions, and engagement per Pin. Earlier this year, it said that it’s bringing full automation to Shop the Look, a tool that helps people buy items from participating vendors by tagging related items in Pinned photos. And Pinterest’s Lens Your Look, which lets users take a picture of an item of clothing and find similar options, rolled out in 2017.