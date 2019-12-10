Sony announced during its State of Play presentation today that Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming out on April 24.

Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer game. Based on the film, one player controls a Predator and hunts the other players, who are just humans.

IllFonic is making this Predator game. They have experience with this sort of project, having made 2017’s Friday the 13th game.

While Friday the 13th: The Game had a multiplatform release, Predator: Hunting Grounds is a PS4 exclusive.