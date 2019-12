Nintendo announced during its indie game showcase today that SkateBird is coming to Switch in late 2020.

SkateBird takes inspiration from the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series. But instead of playing as, you know, a human, you’re a bird.

SkateBird is also coming out to PC next year. This is the first console version announced for the game.

Glass Bottom Gaming is developing SkateBird. The studio also made the first-person Rogue-lite Spartan Fist.