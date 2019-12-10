Nintendo opened its latest indie game showcase by announcing Sports Story, the sequel to Golf Story.

Golf Story was one of the first indie hits to come to Switch when it released on September 28, 2017. Just like with its predecessor, Sports Story will also be a Switch exclusive. Sidebar Games returns as the publisher.

Golf Story combined mechanics of traditional golf games with role-playing game elements. It takes inspiration from the classic Game Boy Advance game Mario Golf: Advance Tour.

Sports Story will continue that formula. But as the name suggests, it covers more sports than golf, including tennis and soccer.

Nintendo noted that Sports Story will release in mid-2020.