Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu is finally narrowing down the beat-’em-up’s release window. During the Nintendo Indie World video event today, the company confirmed the game is coming to Switch in the first half of the year.

This is the followup to Sega’s classic series of Genesis games. Dotemu and developers Lizardcube and Guard Gruch Games are working to capture the spirit of the originals but with sharper visuals than ever before.

Of course, the sound is just as important when it comes to Streets of Rage. And the fourth game is bringing back composers Yuzo Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima to oversee the soundtrack. But Dotemu has also brought in a powerhouse team to work on additional tracks including Street Fighter II composer Yoko Shimomura, Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Hananuma, and Ninja Gaiden composer Jeiji Yamagishi.

Streets of Rage 4 is also coming to other consoles and PC when it debuts next year.