SuperMash is a new game, and it’s a lot like that recent Jumanji movie. Some teens find a magical retro console. But instead of turning people into Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, this box can combine any two genres into a new game. So really, it’s only like Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle in that you find a magic console.

Developer Digital Continue revealed the game as part of Nintendo’s Indie World video event today. And it is coming to Switch and other consoles in May 2020. But you can start playing it right now on PC for $25 exclusively on Epic Games Store.

Here’s how Digital Continue describes the game:

“Pick 2 genres (or the same genre) and watch the game create a completely unique game each time! Glitches, goals, and obstacles change up the gameplay to make every jump and shot meaningful. Plus, with 3 difficulty modes, you can choose the challenge.”

The game works by giving you six genres to choose from: JRPG, platformer, Metroidvania, stealth, shooter, and action adventure. By mixing and matching these archetypes, SuperMash will build something new for you each time.

Then, as you play through your various mashes, you will unlock new dev cards that can control variables of future mashes. You can even sell these games in an effort to save your shop.

If you’re wondering what these SuperMashes look like, they all have a 16-bit appearance. But they also often have weird twists. For example, one game has you playing a JRPG as a spaceship.

The whole thing reminds me of Retro Game Challenge for the Nintendo DS. That game had you playing through an alternative history of classic gaming as a time-traveling child.

Hopefully, like Retro Game Challenge, the actual mashup games in SuperMash are fun to play.