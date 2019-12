Sony announced during its State of Play that Untitled Goose Game is coming to PlayStation 4 on December 17.

The indie game released for Switch and PC on September 20. It does not have an Xbox One version yet.

Untitled Goose Game has players, well, being a goose. And they’re a real jerk of a goose. It’s one of the year’s more creative games.

It has already been a hit, but coming to PS4 will introduced the title to a larger audience.