The Eliminator is coming to Forza Horizon 4. While that might sound like a 1980s vehicle-based TV action series, it’s actually the game’s new free battle royale. This is part of Microsoft’s continued efforts to support the open-world driving game with regular content drops. The Eliminator launches December 12.

In this last-car-driving mode, up to 72 players enter a world with the goal of outlasting everyone else. You do that by challenging other vehicles to races. This initiates a sprint to a random point on the map. If you make get to it first, you get to take the other person’s car. If you don’t, you’re eliminated.

To keep things interesting, new and better cars drop in throughout the match. This enables you to upgrade your vehicle for something faster or better at off-roading. But a capable automobile is only going to take you so far. You’ll also need to learn the Forza Horizon 4 map to avoid impassable obstacles while sticking to the fastest possible route.

As with other battle royales, the map also shrinks to force you closer to other racers. This means you cannot just hide in a bathroom in your starter vehicle and hope for the best.

You’ll likely also want to upgrade your car because you can’t avoid races forever. Even if you don’t get into any head-to-head eliminations, once you get into the top 12, the game turns into an all-out server-wide race. The first one to the end wins.

Forza Horizon 4’s battle royale is another reason to get Game Pass

While Forza Horizon 4 isn’t free-to-play like a lot of other battle royales, it doesn’t have a huge barrier to entry. You can get the game as part of Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service. This should make it easy to try the game out.

More important, it should ensure that Forza has enough players for Eliminator matches.

And, of course, you progression in The Eliminator carries over to the rest of the game. You’ll earn currency that you can use to unlock new cars and cosmetic items in other online races.

Now, if developer Playground Games could just make the cars floss.