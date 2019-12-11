Scope AR, a maker of enterprise augmented reality products, said it has acquired WakingApp, an AR technology company based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

With this acquisition, six of the founding members of the WakingApp team will remain with the company and bring additional resources and expertise for developing the next generation of Scope AR’s augmented reality knowledge platform, WorkLink.

“We’re extremely pleased with the growth we’ve seen to date of enterprises adopting AR,” said Scott Montgomerie, CEO and cofounder of Scope AR, in a statement. “With that growth comes more knowledge of what our customers need to successfully build AR into their business. The WakingApp team brings a great mix of AR development experience and creative thinking to Scope AR as we continue to evolve our WorkLink platform to meet our customers’ current and future needs.”

WakingApp has a proprietary AR platform with technologies to help enterprises across industries create AR experiences. The acquisition of WakingApp by Scope AR expands the company’s resources to more rapidly deliver new functionality to its WorkLink solution.

WorkLink is an AR knowledge platform that provides real-time remote assistance and access to pre-built AR work instructions simultaneously in one application to allow workers to easily access the knowledge they need.

“We are thrilled to join the Scope AR team and become an integral part in the delivery of first-class AR solutions to enterprise organizations,” said Matan Libis, CEO of WakingApp, in a statement.

Scope AR has 51 employees based in San Francisco and Edmonton, Canada. It has raised $15.8 million to date.