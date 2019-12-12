Square Enix announced that Bravely Default II is coming to Switch in 2020 during The Game Awards tonight.

This is actually the third in the series. The first Bravely Default came out for 3DS in 2012. Its sequel, Bravely Second, followed in 2015. It also came out for the 3DS. Both were among the most popular RPGs for the portable.

This will be the first Bravely game for a home console. Square Enix also revealed that Revo, who made the incredible soundtrack for the first game but was missing for the second, is back as the composer.

Bravely Default takes its inspiration from classic Final Fantasy games, especially Final Fantasy V with its intricate job system. Bravely Default has a clever mechanic where players can stockpile turns for future use, resulting in huge bursts of offense.