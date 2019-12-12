League of Legends is having a big night at The Game Awards, and not just from winning a trophy. Riot has announced a second spinoff project at the show, Convergence: A League of Legends Story.

Convergence stars Ekko, a character who can undo time. This game is a part of the new Riot Forge initiative to expand the League of Legends universe into more games and other media. It also announced Ruined King earlier in the show.

League of Legends is a MOBA that launched in 2009 and remains one of the most popular games in the world. It has millions of downloads, hundreds of thousands of players, and one of the strongest esports scenes in the world.

Double Stallion Games, a studio based in Montreal, is working with Riot on the project. It’s made three games, including Speed Brawl, a 2D combat-racer for consoles and mobile, and an OK K.O.! mobile game.