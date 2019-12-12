Consumers in the U.S. spent $2.251 billion on gaming-related products online and at U.S. retailers in November, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. That’s down 19% from the same period in 2018. November is still dealing with a tough comparison due to having no game on the level of last year’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here are the full results:

November 2019 Dollar Sales Nov’18 Nov’19 Change Total Video Game Sales $2.783b $2.251b -19% Video Games Hardware $1,206m $891m -26% PC & Video Games Software (PC, Console and Portable; Physical and Full Game Digital Formats from the STEAM, PlayStation and Xbox platforms) $1,071m $926m -14% Video Games Accessories & Game Cards $505m $403m -14%

The gaming industry saw contraction in all of its main spending categories. Hardware took the biggest hit. Fans have begun holding off in anticipation of the next generation. But software and accessories also declined.

“November 2019 tracked spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards totaled $2.3 billion, declining 19 percent when compared to a year ago,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Year-to-date spending has fallen 12 percent when compared to 2018, to $11.6 billion.”

It’s worth noting that 2019 was about even with 2018 until October. That’s when the comparison to Red Dead Redemption 2 comes into play.

Let’s do the software.

Software

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. But not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold.

Top 20 best-selling games of October in the U.S.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order^ Pokémon Sword* Pokémon Sword and Pokemon Shield Double Pack* Pokémon Shield* Madden NFL 20 Death Stranding NBA 2K20 Need for Speed: Heat Luigi’s Mansion 3* FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 The Outer Worlds Just Dance 2020 Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11

* Digital sales not included

^ Steam sales not included

“Dollar sales of tracked video game software declined 14 percent in November compared to a year ago, to $926 million,” said Piscatella. “While year-to-date sales have fallen 8 percent to $5.4 billion. Gains in software spending on Nintendo Switch have not offset declines across other platforms.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare repeats as the best-selling game of the month, and maintains its position as the best-selling game of 2019 year-to-date,” said Piscatella. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also becomes the best-selling game of the trailing 12-month period ending November.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the No. 2 best-selling game of November and instantly becomes the No. 9 best-selling game of 2019 year to date,” said Piscatella. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order achieved the second highest launch month dollar sales for any Star Wars game in U.S. history, trailing only 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront. The game also achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for a Respawn Entertainment-developed title in U.S. history.”

Pokémon Sword and Shield

“Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield rank as the No. 3 and No. 5 best-selling titles of November, respectively, while the Pokémon Sword and Pokéemon Shield Double Pack places as the No. 4 best-selling game of the month,” said Piscatella. “These titles combine to achieve the highest launch month dollar sales of any Pokémon release in U.S. history, topping the previous launch month high set by Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon. Were all versions of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield combined, the aggregate total would place as the #2 best-selling in November.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

“Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now the best-selling Fighting game in U.S. history, with a lifetime dollar sales total surpassing that of the previous best-selling Fighting game, Super Smash Bros. Brawl,” said Piscatella.

The 10 best-selling games of 2019 so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order^ Anthem

The 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Red Dead Redemption II Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Need for Speed: Heat FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Red Dead Redemption II The Outer Worlds

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Death Stranding Madden NFL 20 Need for Speed: Heat NBA 2K20 FIFA 20 The Outer Worlds Marvel’s Spider-Man Borderlands 3

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Sword* Pokémon Sword and Pokemon Shield Double Pack* Pokémon Shield* Luigi’s Mansion 3* Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Just Dance 2020 Ring Fit Adventure* Super Mario Odyssey*

Nintendo 3DS