Ori fans will have to wait a little longer for the sequel to the hit Metroidvanai. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Xbox One and PC on March 11.

Microsoft revealed the delay in a quiet fashion, showing a new trailer a The Game Awards tonight that revealed the new date. Will of the Wisps was supposed to come out on February 11.

The new trailer is beautiful, though, so I’ll deal with having to wait an extra month.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps came out for Xbox One and PC in 2015. It had a Switch port in December. It’s one of Microsoft’s most celebrated digital titles.