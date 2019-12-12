Pokémon Sword and Shield had the best launch month ever for the franchise in the U.S. based on dollar sales, according industry-tracking firm The NPD Group.

The games, which essentially offer the same experience with small differences, came out for Switch on November 15. It’s the first new generation of Pokémon to debut on a home console, although the Switch also doubles as a portable device.

Sword and Shield took the record from Sun and Moon, which came out for the 3DS on 2016.

The new Pokémon games also charted three times in The NPD’s Group’s list of November best-sellers. Sword is at #3, a double pack including both games is at No. 4, and Shield is at No. 5. Combined, Sword and Shield become the No. 2 best-selling game of the month, only behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Sword and Shield will give Nintendo a boost during the lucrative holiday season. Both games, the double pack, and the Switch itself should be popular gifts. And Pokémon is so popular that these games will continue to sell well for years.