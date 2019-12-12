Resolution Games has launched a level builder tool so players can customized their experiences in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, a virtual reality game that debuted earlier this year.

In the latest update for Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Resolution Games and Rovio Entertainment are enabling players to design and play their own levels for the first time. (No other Angry Birds game has enabled this).

The new level builder is free to all players and welcomes back familiar fowl and swine while introducing new Construction Pigs to supervise the process. The dedicated space within the game features a new island environment where players can play, create and destroy their own amazing creations.

“I think most of us have played a game and thought of something to push the creative envelope, like ‘I wish I could have an entire level of TNT’,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games, in a statement. “By launching our new level builder tool in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, fans now have the power of creation right at their fingertips. And, it’s just as intuitive and fun as building with blocks in your physical environment.”

Image Credit: Resolution Games

With the level builder, players can use different blocks from the original game — including wood/ice/rock blocks, various TNTs, fans, boulders, decoration blocks and more — as well as different pigs, such as boss pigs that players encountered from other levels to complete their custom creations.

Players also have the ability to choose which birds to slingshot at the structures and which teleportation points are available during construction. In this update, players are able to save their levels locally and make the finished versions show up in their own custom level set to come back and play whenever they like or even pass-and-play with friends to share their creations.

“We can’t wait to see what comes as players’ imaginations run wild. We look forward to seeing who can create the most challenging, creative or even outrageous levels,” added Palm.

“At a time when we’re celebrating 10 years since the release of the first Angry Birds mobile game, it’s awesome that fans can now create their own levels in VR,” said Sami Ronkainen, creative director of extended reality at Rovio Entertainment, in a statement. “Over the years we’ve received a lot of fan requests for such a feature and look forward to seeing what cool creations they now create.”

The level builder is now available free with the latest update across all current platforms where the game is available. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is currently available for $15 in the Oculus Rift Store, Oculus Quest Store, PlayStation Store, Steam and Viveport.