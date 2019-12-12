Airship Syndicate announced it is working on Ruined King, a Riot Forge game, which means it is a third-party game in the League of Legends universe.

Riot Games recently announced eight major projects in the League of Legends universe. Those projects are the first real games that go beyond the hit game League of Legends, which is now 10 years old. The companies made the announcement at The Game Awards.

On top of that, Riot Games is working with third-party developers who will make games that are set in the League of Legends universe. And Ruined King is one of these games.

Airship Syndicate is an independent game studio in Austin, Texas. Previously, the company worked on Darksiders: Genesis and Battle Chasers: Nightwar. It is helmed by ex-Vigil Games developers.