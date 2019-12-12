Developer Endnight debuted Sons of the Forest at The Game Awards earlier this evening. A trailer for the game showed off a dark and frightening world full of demons. And, as the hero character’s tattoo clearly explains, it’s your job to fight said demons.

Although Endnight didn’t explicitly say so, Sons of the Forest is likely a sequel to its previous survival horror game The Forest. That open-world game had players trying to outlive things that go bump in the night and now the studio is dialing everything to ten for the followup.

But Endnight has not said much else about the game. We can see from the video that the game features weapons like a hatchet and weird lady demons who have far too many limbs. And it’s likely coming to PC, just like the first game. But the developer didn’t say when to expect it.

For now, enjoy the trailer above.