Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima will debut in the summer of 2020 on Sony’s PlayStation 4 console.

The game for Sony’s PlayStation 4 got a lot of air time on Thursday night with the revelation of a long cinematic trailer at The Game Awards.

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure swordfighting game set during the 13th century Mongol invasion of Japan. And tonight, we got to see the ghost, a warrior who wiped sliced some enemies and then revealed his face afterward. The ghost instructed a lone survivor to “tell him I’m coming.”

So it looks like we have a revenge story.

The last series Bellevue, Washington-based Sucker Punch worked on was Infamous, which starred a series of badass superhero Americans with plenty of attitude. But the American studio has taken on a huge challenge of creating a samurai game that meets even Japanese tastes for authenticity.

It depicts Jin Sakai, the last samurai on the island of Tsushima as it faces the Mongol invasion in 1274. In the trailer, Sakai engages in nonstop combat: throwing explosives, firing flaming arrows, and posing amid the blowing leaves.

A live orchestra played the score as the ghost rode a horse through fast-action scenes, with fortresses, forests, and burning arches in the background.

The game looks incredible.