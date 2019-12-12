Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has become the best-selling fighting game of all time in the U.S., according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group.

It takes the record from one of its predecessors, Super Smash Bros. Brawl. That title came out for the Wii in 2008.

Ultimate released on December 7, 2018. Our review praises the game’s giant and balanced roster. Despite releasing over a year ago, it was still the No. 17 best-selling game in the U.S. in November. Smash has become one of Nintendo’s most important franchises, and Ultimate shows why.

Nintendo games often have long legs. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which came out back in March 2017 as a Switch launch title, was still No. 15 in November. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, also a Switch launch game, was No. 16. Mario Kart and Zelda are two of Nintendo’s biggest franchises, and that’s the company Smash keeps these days.

Nintendo has supported the fighter after launch by selling new characters and costumes. Along with the massive sales, the DLC has given Nintendo a way to continue to make money from those that already bough the game.

With The Game Awards happening tonight, it’s possible Nintendo could announce a new DLC fighter for Ultimate. Stay tuned.