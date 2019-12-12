LCG Entertainment, doing business as Telltale, has confirmed that The Wolf Among Us 2 is again in development.

Telltale has partnered with AdHoc Studio, a creative house formed by former Telltale Games employees and focused on interactive narrative, to resume work on and co-develop the second season of the award-winning The Wolf Among Us. The title was revealed tonight during The Game Awards.

The Wolf Among Us 2’s development was interrupted when Telltale Games ran out of money and shut down in 2018.

In August, Malibu, California-based LCG Entertainment completed its purchase of the Telltale Games brand, assets, and technology with the intent to revive the original company’s back catalog of games and to develop new works based on the company’s popular licensed intellectual properties.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is the first new game to be announced since the purchase and is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The game will initially be released for PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, and on consoles.

“The Wolf Among Us is one of the most beloved titles in the Telltale catalog, so we are thrilled to announce that development on Wolf 2 has again started and assure all of the series’ fans that it is in good hands,” said Jamie Ottilie, the CEO of LCG Entertainment/Telltale, in a statement. “Partnering with AdHoc Studio enables us to work with many of the key creative and development talent from the original Wolf series while strategically growing the new Telltale.”

Returning to work on The Wolf Among Us 2 via AdHoc are directors Nick Herman and Dennis Lenart, along with writer Pierre Shorette. Also returning are the award-winning voice actors, Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf, and Erin Yvette as Snow White and composer Jared Emerson-Johnson. Additionally, Telltale Games’ former vice president of engineering, Zac Litton, has joined the new Telltale team as chief technology officer.

The Wolf Among Us 2 storyline comes after the events of the first, but it is still a prequel to the events of DC’s (Vertigo) Fables graphic novels.

Image Credit: Telltale

“When the opportunity came up, it was an easy decision for us,” said Pierre Shorette, chief creaetive officer of AdHoc Studio. “Developing The Wolf Among Us was my first project at Telltale and the start of a creative partnership with Nick and Dennis, so obviously we’re excited to further explore the Fables universe.”

Based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comic book series from DC, The Wolf Among Us is a five-episode prequel, 20 years prior to the events of the comic books. The series features various characters from fairy tales and folklore, known as “Fables,” who inhabit a clandestine community within New York City known as “Fabletown.”

Having won critical acclaim and nominations for BAFTA and DICE Awards, as well as garnering awards for Game Direction and some of the performances, The Wolf Among Us amassed a significant fan following and anticipation for a second season.

AdHoc Studio was founded in late 2018, by alums from Telltale Games, Ubisoft, and Night School Studio. Based out of Los Angeles CA, the team is responsible for award-winning titles such as: The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, Minecraft: Story Mode, and The Wolf Among Us.

More details

AdHoc and Telltale are co-developing the game, with AdHoc focused on the narrative and cinematic direction. The original Wolf composer, Jared Emerson-Johnson, has also been contracted to compose Wolf 2.

The new Telltale is attempting to hire more former Telltale employees. Sara Guinness, former Telltale Games director of operations, has been fulfilling that same role and heading up its Northern California office.

The story will be told in episodes but how it is released is still being determined. The game is in preproduction and does not yet have a launch date.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is being built using the Unreal Engine. To celebrate, the first Wolf Among Us will be free on the Epic Game Store from December 12 to December 19.