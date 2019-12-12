Bethesda released a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online during The Game Awards today, and it teases a return to one of the fantasy world’s most popular locations: Skyrim.

This is actually the third and final part in a series of cinematics meant to promote the MMO’s Season of the Dragon, but this video ended with the Skyrim reveal. Skyrim was the setting of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the most popular game in the franchise. It has sold over 30 million copies since its release in 2011.

ESO players have been able to visit some parts of the snowy country before, but it looks like the Nordic-inspired land will be a bigger focus for the MMO in the future.

The Elder Scrolls Online launched in 2014 for PC. After a rocky start, the MMO has found better success through a series of updates and expansions, including 2017’s Morrowind and 2018’s Summerset. The latest expansion, Elsweyr, launched in Janaury. ESO is also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game has attracted over 11 million players.

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the remaining successful MMOs, along with World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. Along with expansions, Bethesda releases smaller content updates for the game. It all keeps players engaged, and now we have an idea of Bethesda’s future plans for the title (although we don’t know if this Skyrim experience will be a full-blown expansion). More will be revealed on January 16.