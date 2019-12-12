Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won the Game of the Year at The Game Awards.
That turned out to be the surprise of the night, as Sekiro, an action-adventure game set in a samurai universe. From Software (the makers of the excellent Dark Souls and Bloodbourne games) is the developer, Activision is the publisher. It’s the second win of the night for Sekiro, which received nominations in multiple categories.
Sekiro beat out favorites like Death Stranding, Control, Outer Worlds, Resident Evil 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s not my kind of game, as it takes a lot of skill to take out the big bosses in the game.
Here’s the nominees and the winners (in bold) for the full evening.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (winner)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium (winner)
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5 (winner)
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile (winner)
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (winner)
Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends (winner)
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Art Direction
- Control (winner)
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium (winner)
- The Outer Worlds
Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (winner)
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite (winner)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2 (winner)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Wilds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding (winner)
- Matthew Poretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding
Content Creator of the Year
- Jack “Courage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martinez (winner)
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Role-Playing Game
- Disco Elysium (winner)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborn
- The Outer Worlds
Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (winner)
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Score & Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding (winner)
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (winner)
Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (winner)
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Fresh Indie Game
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium (winner)
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (winner)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding (winner)
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber (winner)
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris (winner)
- Kind Worlds
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Esports Game of the Year
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends (winner)
- Overwatch
Esports Team
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends) (winner)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Fransisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
Esports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) (winner)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Fransisco Shock, Overwatch League)
Esports Coach
- Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, CS:GO) (winner)
Esports Event
- 2019 League of Legends World Championship (winner)
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (winner)
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Fan vote
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (winner)
Correction, 9:05 p.m. Pacific: Sekiro won two awards, not one, tonight.