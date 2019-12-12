Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won the Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

That turned out to be the surprise of the night, as Sekiro, an action-adventure game set in a samurai universe. From Software (the makers of the excellent Dark Souls and Bloodbourne games) is the developer, Activision is the publisher. It’s the second win of the night for Sekiro, which received nominations in multiple categories.

Sekiro beat out favorites like Death Stranding, Control, Outer Worlds, Resident Evil 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s not my kind of game, as it takes a lot of skill to take out the big bosses in the game.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Here’s the nominees and the winners (in bold) for the full evening.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (winner)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Independent Game

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium (winner)

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Action Game

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5 (winner)

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (winner)

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (winner)

Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (winner)

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Art Direction

Control (winner)

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium (winner)

The Outer Worlds

Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (winner)

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite (winner)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2 (winner)

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Wilds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding (winner)

Matthew Poretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

Content Creator of the Year

Jack “Courage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martinez (winner)

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Role-Playing Game

Disco Elysium (winner)

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn

The Outer Worlds

Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (winner)

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Score & Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding (winner)

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (winner)

Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (winner)

Dirt Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium (winner)

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (winner)

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding (winner)

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber (winner)

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie

Gris (winner)

Kind Worlds

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Esports Game of the Year

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends (winner)

Overwatch

Esports Team

Astralis (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (League of Legends) (winner)

OG (Dota 2)

San Fransisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Esports Player

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) (winner)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Fransisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Esports Coach

Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)

Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, CS:GO) (winner)

Esports Event

2019 League of Legends World Championship (winner)

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

The International 2019

Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (winner)

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Fan vote

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (winner)

Correction, 9:05 p.m. Pacific: Sekiro won two awards, not one, tonight.