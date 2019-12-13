No matter how many cops the government sends after us, we’re gonna keep playing games. And you can hear us talk about our game crimes on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Join us, won’t you?

In the news, we go over Sony State of Play, Nintendo’s World of Indies, and The Game Awards. That’s a lot of events, but it mostly boils down to Resident Evil 3, Axiom Verge 2, Sports Story, and the Xbox Series X. Oh, and we have the monthly NPD sales chart. Turns out those pocket monsters still sell just fine.

Mentioned games

Jeff:

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mike: